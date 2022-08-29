IUB set to become home to Korean govt's King Sejong Institute

Earlier this year, IUB became the first private university in Bangladesh to receive the prestigious Window on Korea grant, also from the government of the Republic of Korea.

With this grant, as part of its community engagement strategy, IUB is setting up open-to-all Korea Corner on campus which is a community hub of knowledge and information on the rich culture, heritage and language of Korea.

As a continuation of that, IUB has received the designation as a King Sejong Institute. At this institute, which is currently awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), there will be opportunities to learn Korean from native speakers.