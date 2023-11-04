NSU hosts admissions test for spring 2024 semester

Addressing the gathered parents, professor M Ismail Hossain expressed his gratitude for choosing NSU as the institution for their children's tertiary education.

He emphasised, "This is a testament to the quality of education and opportunities NSU offers its students. We are confident the new batch of students will bring fresh perspectives and energy to our campus community."

NSU provided all candidates with essential amenities, including food, water, and juice, to ensure their comfort and focus during the examinations.

Furthermore, NSU has pledged to announce the results of the admission test within a week, urging students and parents to visit the official NSU website for the official publication of the results.