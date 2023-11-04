NSU hosts admissions test for spring 2024 semester

North South University (NSU) today, Saturday hosted the admissions test for the Spring 2024 semester at its sprawling campus in Bashundhara, stated a press release.
The event saw approximately 6,000 eager students vying for admission into various departments, supported by a dedicated team of around 800 faculty and administrative staff who ensured a smooth and efficient admission process.
The day commenced with the examinations starting at 10:00am and concluding at 1:00pm. The NSU campus was abuzz with activity, brimming with a welcoming atmosphere.
Parents played a crucial role as they stood by their children, offering unwavering support and staying on campus throughout the rigorous examination.
Esteemed members of the NSU administration, including professor M Ismail Hossain from the Department of Economics, registrar Ahmed Tazmeen, professor Hasan Mahmud Reza, dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences, professor Javed Bari, dean of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences were seen visiting various examination rooms to ensure the integrity of the process.
Plus, professor Abdur Rob Khan, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, professor KMA Salam, director of the Office of Admissions (Undergrad), and Gour Gobinda Goswami, director of the Office of Student Affairs, were also visiting various examinations rooms.
Addressing the gathered parents, professor M Ismail Hossain expressed his gratitude for choosing NSU as the institution for their children's tertiary education.
He emphasised, "This is a testament to the quality of education and opportunities NSU offers its students. We are confident the new batch of students will bring fresh perspectives and energy to our campus community."
NSU provided all candidates with essential amenities, including food, water, and juice, to ensure their comfort and focus during the examinations.
Furthermore, NSU has pledged to announce the results of the admission test within a week, urging students and parents to visit the official NSU website for the official publication of the results.