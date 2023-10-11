Application for fully funded year-long 2024-25 Community Solutions Program in USA opens now

The US Embassy in Dhaka has called for applications for the 2024-25 Community Solutions Program (CSP), said a press release.

The CSP is a year-long professional development program open to Bangladeshi community leaders from 26 to 39 years working on democracy and human rights, environment, conflict resolution, and women and gender.

Application deadline is Wednesday, 1 November.

If selected, fellows will partake in a four-month professional development program in the United States, which includes a practicum with a US host organization and access to leadership development courses.

After completing the US practicum and leadership training, CSP fellows will return to their home countries to implement a six-month follow-on community project that leverages their newly acquired knowledge, skills, and network.