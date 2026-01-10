School holiday schedule for 2026 released, cut by 12 days
The annual holiday schedule for government primary schools has been published. This year the total number of weekly holidays (Fridays and Saturdays) for government primary schools (primary, secondary and junior secondary schools) stands at 64 days.
Compared to last year, the number of holidays has been cut by 12 days. In 2025, schools had a total of 76 holidays. This year, the government primary schools will also remain open for half of the Ramadan period.
According to the holiday schedule, holidays for the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on 8 March 2026. However, depending on the sighting of the moon, fasting may begin as early as 19 February. In that case, even after the start of Ramadan, government primary schools will remain open until the 21st day of Ramadan.
In the 2025 academic year, a total of 28 days of holiday were observed for Ramadan, the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, Independence Day, Jumatul Bida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr combined. In 2026, holidays for these occasions have been reduced to 19 days.
In addition, the combined holidays for Eid-ul-Azha and the summer vacation have been cut from 15 days to 12 days. Similarly, the winter vacation has been reduced by one day and set at 10 days.
Key holidays for primary schools in 2026
In 2026, primary schools will observe 19 consecutive days of holiday for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr, 12 days for Eid-ul-Azha and the summer vacation, five days for Durga Puja, and 10 days for the winter vacation.
These holidays will apply to primary, secondary and junior secondary schools this year. Separate holiday lists have recently been published by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.