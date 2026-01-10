School holiday schedule for 2026 released, cut by 12 days

The annual holiday schedule for government primary schools has been published. This year the total number of weekly holidays (Fridays and Saturdays) for government primary schools (primary, secondary and junior secondary schools) stands at 64 days.

Compared to last year, the number of holidays has been cut by 12 days. In 2025, schools had a total of 76 holidays. This year, the government primary schools will also remain open for half of the Ramadan period.