International Physics Olympiad

Bangladesh bags two bronze, three honourable mentions

Bangladesh team for 52nd International Physics Olympiad.
Bangladeshi students have bagged two bronze medals and three honourable mentions at the 52nd edition of International Physics Olympiad.

The winners of this online event were announced at a virtual closing ceremony from Switzerland on Sunday.

This Olympiad was supposed to be held in Belarus this year. However, Switzerland had the honour of being the host country because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh’s Golam Ishtiaque from Kushtia Government College and Fahim Abrar of Rajshahi Government Degree College received the bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fattah of Khulna Zila School, Moshqat Alam and Kibria Tarafdar of Dhaka’s Notre Dame College received the honourable mentions.

A total of 369 students from 84 countries participated in this year’s Physics Olympiad. China ranked first with 212.3 numbers out of 250.

Five members of Bangladesh team virtually participated in this Olympiad from Dhaka.

Team leader professor Arshad Momen said, “This year, the exams were designed in the simulation method. This was completely new to our students. Besides, there have been a lot of changes in the nature of questions also.”

Bangladesh Physics Olympiad Committee organises the Physics Olympiad for students across the country with support from Dutch-Bangla Bank, under the overall management of Prothom Alo.

