Bangladesh bags two bronze, three honourable mentions

Bangladesh’s Golam Ishtiaque from Kushtia Government College and Fahim Abrar of Rajshahi Government Degree College received the bronze medals.
Meanwhile, Abdul Fattah of Khulna Zila School, Moshqat Alam and Kibria Tarafdar of Dhaka’s Notre Dame College received the honourable mentions.
A total of 369 students from 84 countries participated in this year’s Physics Olympiad. China ranked first with 212.3 numbers out of 250.
Five members of Bangladesh team virtually participated in this Olympiad from Dhaka.
Team leader professor Arshad Momen said, “This year, the exams were designed in the simulation method. This was completely new to our students. Besides, there have been a lot of changes in the nature of questions also.”
Bangladesh Physics Olympiad Committee organises the Physics Olympiad for students across the country with support from Dutch-Bangla Bank, under the overall management of Prothom Alo.