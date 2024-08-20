Commissioners, DCs, UNOs to head governing bodies at schools, colleges
The interim government has introduced a significant change in the leadership of governing or managing committees at non-government educational institutions, in an effort to curb political intervention.
From now on, the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs), or their nominated representatives will take the charge of president at the governing and managing committees in their corresponding localities.
The education ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday, saying that it will remain effective until a further notice.
Till the day, the governing and managing committees at non-government educational institutions used to get presidents through political intervention, though there was no official announcement in this regard.
Also, there were numerous allegations of irregularities and corruption against those committees.