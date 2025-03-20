SSC 2025: Mathematics exam postponed, new schedule published
The mathematics exam of the 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination has been postponed.
The examination will be held on 21 April. A new schedule has been published for this.
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka published this new schedule on Wednesday. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on 20 April, during the Easter Sunday holiday.
After much discussion, the mathematics examination has been postponed by a day and the new schedule has been published.
According to the new revised schedule from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, the theoretical examinations of SSC 2025 are starting from this 10 April and will continue till 13 May.
This time too, the examinations will start with the Bangla first paper. And, the exams will end with Bangla (compulsory) second paper and Sohoj Bangla second paper exams.
On the scheduled dates the theoretical exams will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and the practical exams will be held from 15 May to 22 May.
Though the written tests were supposed to end on 8 May, the schedule has been revised again later.
The Bangla second paper exam was scheduled for 13 April. However, this exam was postponed due to the Boisabi festival and rescheduled to be held on 13 May.
Then, after discussions about the mathematics exam scheduled on 20 April, the schedule has been changed once again.
Check out the revised SSC 2025 schedule here.