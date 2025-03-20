SSC 2025: Mathematics exam postponed, new schedule published

The mathematics exam of the 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination has been postponed.

The examination will be held on 21 April. A new schedule has been published for this.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka published this new schedule on Wednesday. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on 20 April, during the Easter Sunday holiday.

After much discussion, the mathematics examination has been postponed by a day and the new schedule has been published.