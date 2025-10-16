Dhaka board secures highest pass rate among general edu boards, Comilla lowest, what about others

Results of HSC and equivalent exams of 2025 have been published. The average passing rate this year stands at 58.83 per cent. Besides, some 69,097 students have secured GPA-5 in this year’s HSC examination.

All 11 education boards in the country simultaneously released the results at 10:00 am today, Thursday.

The results were announced by professor Khandaker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.