HSC results
Dhaka board secures highest pass rate among general edu boards, Comilla lowest, what about others
Results of HSC and equivalent exams of 2025 have been published. The average passing rate this year stands at 58.83 per cent. Besides, some 69,097 students have secured GPA-5 in this year’s HSC examination.
All 11 education boards in the country simultaneously released the results at 10:00 am today, Thursday.
The results were announced by professor Khandaker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.
In a comparative overview of this year’s results, Dhaka Education Board leads among the nine general education boards in terms of pass rate, while Comilla Education Board lags behind.
This year, the overall pass rate for Dhaka Education Board is 64.62 per cent, while Comilla Education Board has the lowest pass rate at 48.86 per cent.
Elsewhere, pass rates are 59.40 per cent in Rajshahi, 50.20 per cent in Jessore, 52.57 per cent in Chittagong, 62.57 per cent in Barisal, 51.86 per cent in Sylhet, 57.49 per cent in Dinajpur, 51.54 per cent in Mymensingh, 62.67 per cent in Technical Board, 75.61 per cent in Madrasah Board.
HSC results are now available to students via the websites of the education boards, all examination centres, educational institutions, and through SMS.