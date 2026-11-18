HC suspends admission tests at all public universities until 31 December
The High Court has suspended admission tests at all public universities across the country, including Dhaka University, until 31 December.
A High Court bench comprising Justice Ahmed Sohel and Justice SM Ifthekhar Uddin Mahmud issued the order, along with a rule, today, Wednesday, following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.
Supreme Court lawyer Kamrun Nahar Mahmud filed the writ petition last Thursday. She herself presented arguments in support of the petition before the court.
Later, lawyer Kamrun Nahar Mahmud told Prothom Alo that the High Court has suspended admission tests at all public universities in the country, including the University of Dhaka, until 31 December.