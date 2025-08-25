Registrations open for ISD’s Carnegie Mellon Robotics Training Programme

International School Dhaka (ISD) is inviting students from across the city to join its Carnegie Mellon Robotics Training Programme in September, reports a press release.

Registrations are now open for the interdisciplinary programme, which equips young people with technical and problem-solving skills, helping develop critical thinking abilities to serve them throughout their academic and professional lives.

The training begins on 6 September and runs for eight weeks, with 90-minute sessions every Saturday from 09:00 am.