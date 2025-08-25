Registrations open for ISD’s Carnegie Mellon Robotics Training Programme
International School Dhaka (ISD) is inviting students from across the city to join its Carnegie Mellon Robotics Training Programme in September, reports a press release.
Registrations are now open for the interdisciplinary programme, which equips young people with technical and problem-solving skills, helping develop critical thinking abilities to serve them throughout their academic and professional lives.
The training begins on 6 September and runs for eight weeks, with 90-minute sessions every Saturday from 09:00 am.
Led by George Carrington, ISD Head of Design and Carnegie Mellon Robotics Academy Certified Instructor, at ISD Design Center, students will be grouped according to their grade level and proficiency.
Students of class 4 to 5 can join the Beginner level LEGO Robotics Programme for Tk 15,000, an introductory programme in which students will design and code LEGO robots and gain programming fundamentals through problem-solving challenges.
Students of class 6 to7 can join the Intermediate level VEX IQ programme for Tk 20,000, which focuses on coding logic, sensor input, and decision-making through hands-on-challenges.
For students of class 8 to 10 can join the Advanced Intermediate level VEX EXP for Tk 20,000, where students will study real-time feedback systems, algorithmic thinking, and robotics applications.
In the Advanced level, VEX V5 and REV Robotics offered for Tk 25,000, students from class 11 to 12 will be able to design autonomous systems, study data flow, and explore AI-based robotics concepts.
When they have completed the training programme, they will receive platform-specific certifications, including LEGO Robotics, VEX IQ, VEX EXP, or V5 certifications.
Speaking about the programme, George Carrington said, “This programme is an excellent opportunity for young minds to learn about the world of new robotics and gain the skills that would be beneficial to them for a lifetime.”
“Students will be able to gain collaboration skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that will give them a firm foundation for their future STEM education as well as their professional lives,” Carrington added.
Registration closes on 1 September 2025. Interested families can contact International School Dhaka for registration information and further programme details, or visit: https://forms.gle/eJ2hCMr8wUM9GTwm8.