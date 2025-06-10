ISD class of 2025 secures USD 3m in international college scholarships

International School Dhaka (ISD)’s graduating class of 2025 has secured international university scholarships worth over three million US dollars (USD 30 lakh). The class celebrated their graduation recently in a grand ceremony at Le Meridien in Dhaka, where 43 students received their graduation diplomas, reported a press release.

As they get ready to embark on the next step in their education, many students have received offers from top universities such as New York University, University of Toronto, University of Sydney, and Manchester University in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, Netherlands and Hong Kong. Those receiving scholarships from US, UK, Canadian and Australian universities have secured offers totaling multi-million dollars.