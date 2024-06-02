ISD celebrates Class of 2024 graduation

“It is with great pleasure we celebrate the class of 2024 and welcome them to our global network of over 1,000 alumni, in our 25th anniversary year,” he added.

Valedictorian speaker, Marcelle, said: “I’m really excited for the next few years in HKBU. I chose to major in Social Work because I've always wanted to help ease the load on the shoulders of the people around me.”

“Be it emotional distress or social inequalities, social workers are at the disposition of everyone; I think that is beautiful. I've worked hard to get good grades and get into a good university with financial aid, which resulted in me being the Valedictorian of ISD's class of 2024.” Marcelle added.