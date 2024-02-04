ISD math prodigies excel at Infinity 2024

A team from International School Dhaka-ISD won the second position in the QUIZZITCH round of the Inter-School Mathematics championship competition 'Infinity 2024' held in Mumbai, India. Two teams of high school students of the school participated in the competition. Both of the school's teams made it to the QUIZZITCH round out of 54 finalist teams who won from 540 teams from around the world, says a press release.

The entire ISD community have joined in celebrating the achievements of the students who hail from grades 10 and 11. The two ISD teams were awarded with a trophy and a silver certificate.