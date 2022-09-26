Science and technology universities just in name

Science and technology universities have been established in the country with the idea of creating specialised skilled bachelor’s degree holders. However, subjects of arts, social sciences and business studies are being taught in these universities.

Even subjects of agriculture studies are included. In some universities, more than half of the students are from subjects outside of science. And the trend is ever increasing.

Experts say, the purpose of setting up specialised universities won’t be served if all sorts of subjects are taught in this way. Several specialised universities like BUET, Bangladesh Agricultural University are making a name at home and abroad while keeping their characteristics intact.