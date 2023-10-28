State University of Bangladesh hosts first-ever DES entrepreneurs summit

Department of English Studies, State University of Bangladesh in collaboration with the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) and TESOL Society of Bangladesh hosted the first-ever DES entrepreneurs summit in International Mother Language Institute, Segun Bagicha, Dhaka on Friday.

The day-long summit ‘From Poetry to Passion: English for Innovation in an Entreprenaissance Era’ was aimed to create a platform where English graduates get to learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship from the successful entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, and exhibit their innovative ideas in front of an enthusiastic crowd, said a media release.

It was expected that such a programme would also help them to build an entrepreneurial mindset for future interventions.