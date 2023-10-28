State University of Bangladesh hosts first-ever DES entrepreneurs summit

Department of English Studies, State University of Bangladesh in collaboration with the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) and TESOL Society of Bangladesh hosted the first-ever DES entrepreneurs summit in International Mother Language Institute, Segun Bagicha, Dhaka on Friday.
The day-long summit ‘From Poetry to Passion: English for Innovation in an Entreprenaissance Era’ was aimed to create a platform where English graduates get to learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship from the successful entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, and exhibit their innovative ideas in front of an enthusiastic crowd, said a media release.
It was expected that such a programme would also help them to build an entrepreneurial mindset for future interventions.
The event started at 8.30 am with a welcome speech by Professor Sayeedur Rahman, Advisor, Department of English Studies, SUB and President, TESOL Society of Bangladesh.
This is followed by the speech of the Special Guest, David Knox, Director Programmes, British Council. Later, the chief guest, Professor Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, honourable Vice-Chancellor (Designate) of State University of Bangladesh delivered his speech and inaugurated the event.
He appreciated the endeavour of DES to think out of the box and organise Entrepreneurs Summit for the English Graduates in order to ignite their interests for being entrepreneurs.
Syed Manzoorul Islam, Emeritus Professor of Department of English at Dhaka University was the keynote speaker. He explained the newly coined term, Entreprenaissance and how somebody can be inspired to be an entrepreneur by studying English literature.
He pointed out that the curriculum of English graduates demonstrates critical thinking, diversified perspective and imaginative power that help the students to think out of the box and be entrepreneurs.
Alongside advising the English graduates to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit, make SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis and pursue their passion, Syed Manzoorul Islam also put emphasis on making profit within a limit and making delight of knowledge, self satisfaction.
He suggested the entrepreneurs maintain environmental justice as well.
He also discussed humanising technology and practice of ethics in every field including entrepreneurship.
A storytelling session, started with the success stories with some of the most prominent and successful entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, including Razib Ahmed, Founder and former president, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB); Minhaz Anwar, Chief StoryTeller, BetterStories Limited and Umme Sharmin Kabir, founder and chairman, Wreetu Health and Well-being Foundation, Kakoly Talokder, president of E-Commerce Development Center (EDC) and owner of Kakoly’s Attire; Niger Fatema, Vice-President of EDC and owner of Ariya’s Collection; Sirajum Munira, owner of Abaya Story; Syeda Kamalia Rahman, owner of Sohojsadhyo; Md Daloare Hossain, founder of Our Sherpur, and Ummay Shahera Anika, owner of Tejoswi, founder of Dhaka Pedia and treasurer of EDC, Quazi Sabir, Founder, Khelbei Bangladesh, Md. Bayezidur Rohman, owner, ATM Corporation Ltd. and Ahamed Ullah Siyam, owner, Ilisher Barri and Miftaul Zannati Cynthia, founding president, Eastern University E-Commerce Club. They have shared their stories, challenges, and tips on how to start and grow a business in Bangladesh.
Moreover, there were a number of stalls of different entrepreneurs.
The experts provided feedback and guidance to the budding entrepreneurs, who showcased their products at the stalls.
A panel discussion on ‘English Graduates in an Entreprenaissance Era: Prospects and Challenges’ was als organised at the event.
Along with Professor Sayeedur Rahman, Rajib Ahmed, Minhaz Anwar, Sharmin Kabir, Masuma Khatun Shammi, owner of Madol; Shah Paran, owner of Handy Mama; Quazi Sabir, owner of Khelbei Bangladesh took part in the panel discussion.
Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, Vice-President, TESOL Society of Bangladesh and Associate Professor, IML shared about the collaboration between DES and TESOL BD.
In this event around 200 teachers and students from different public and private universities of the country who are interested in entrepreneurship attended the summit.
The summit also provided the students and the budding entrepreneurs with the rare opportunity of networking with the renowned and established entrepreneurs of the country.