7 colleges to remain under DU, but with separate arrangements
Seven colleges will remain affiliated with Dhaka University (DU), but there will be separate arrangements and officials for their supervision.
Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser’s press secretary, announced the decision in a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.
According to him, the decision came when a delegation of the protesting students held a meeting with education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud. The authorities expect that the ongoing protests will come to an end due to the decision.
Students of the seven DU-affiliated colleges protested in the capital city for the last few days. They demanded that the authorities disaffiliate the colleges from Dhaka University and establish a separate university for them.
In 2017, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College were affiliated with Dhaka University, moving away from National University.