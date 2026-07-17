HSC, equivalent exams under Chattogram board suspended until further notice

In line with a decision of the Inter-Education Boards Coordination Committee, the remaining examinations will not be held until further notice, it added.

The notice states that a revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced later through a separate notification.

In a separate notice, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Boards Coordination Committee said that, in addition to the Chattogram Education Board, the Alim, HSC (BM/BMT), Vocational, and Diploma in Commerce examinations under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board in the Chattogram region have also been suspended. Examinations in the rest of the country, however, will be held according to the previously announced schedule.