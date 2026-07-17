HSC, equivalent exams under Chattogram board suspended until further notice
The ongoing 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram have been suspended until further notice due to the post-flood situation. The Chattogram Education Board announced the decision in a notice issued on Thursday night.
According to the notice, the decision was taken in consideration of the overall situation in the flood-affected areas, the physical and mental condition of the examinees, and the severe difficulties in travelling to examination centres caused by damaged roads.
In line with a decision of the Inter-Education Boards Coordination Committee, the remaining examinations will not be held until further notice, it added.
The notice states that a revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced later through a separate notification.
In a separate notice, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Boards Coordination Committee said that, in addition to the Chattogram Education Board, the Alim, HSC (BM/BMT), Vocational, and Diploma in Commerce examinations under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board in the Chattogram region have also been suspended. Examinations in the rest of the country, however, will be held according to the previously announced schedule.
Confirming the matter, Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury, controller of examinations at the Chattogram education board, said that many examinees were facing difficulties reaching their examination centres because roads had been damaged by the floods. The decision to suspend the examinations was taken in consideration of the hardships they were experiencing.
Earlier, due to adverse weather and flooding, all HSC and equivalent examinations under the Chattogram education board—including those conducted by the Madrasah and Technical education boards—in all districts under the board’s jurisdiction had been suspended until 16 July.