University innovation hub inaugurated at UIU

"University Innovation Hub” was inaugurated at the United International University on 18 October under the 'Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development' project (DEIED) of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the innovation hub of three universities including United International University and laid the foundation stone of this hub in seven other universities.

On this occasion, Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice chancellor of UIU was present as the chief guest. Abubokor Hanif, chairman and chancellor of Washington University of Science and Technology, USA and Sylvana Quader Sinha, founder, chair, and CEO, Praava Health were present as the speakers.