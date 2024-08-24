Daffodil International College, Dhaka hosts freshers' reception
Daffodil International College (DIC) in Dhanmondi, Dhaka held its Freshers' Reception for the 2024-25 academic year at the 71 Auditorium of Daffodil Plaza at Dhanmondi in Dhaka 22 August, said a press release.
Colonel (retired) Md Sadikul Bari, incumbent principal of Daffodil International College and former principal of Jhenaidah Cadet College), presided over the event while Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family and Vice Chairman of DIC, was present as the chief guest and Md Mahmudul Hasan, principal of Daffodil International School (DIS), as the special guest.
In his address, Mohammad Nuruzzaman emphasised the importance of modern and technology-based education in driving the nation towards progress and prosperity. He acknowledged the efforts of Daffodil International College in shaping the future of students by providing quality education that meets global standards.
"The role that Daffodil International College plays in building a bright future for students through its commitment to excellence is truly commendable," said Nuruzzaman. Following the discussion session, the event featured a lively cultural program that showcased the talents of the students and provided an opportunity for them to express their creativity.
Daffodil International College continues to welcome applications for admission to Class 11 for the current academic year, offering prospective students the chance to join a forward-thinking educational environment and it’s dynamic leadership.