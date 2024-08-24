Daffodil International College, Dhaka hosts freshers' reception

Daffodil International College (DIC) in Dhanmondi, Dhaka held its Freshers' Reception for the 2024-25 academic year at the 71 Auditorium of Daffodil Plaza at Dhanmondi in Dhaka 22 August, said a press release.

Colonel (retired) Md Sadikul Bari, incumbent principal of Daffodil International College and former principal of Jhenaidah Cadet College), presided over the event while Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family and Vice Chairman of DIC, was present as the chief guest and Md Mahmudul Hasan, principal of Daffodil International School (DIS), as the special guest.