DU begins online classes from Sunday
Dhaka University has decided to launch online classes from tomorrow in order to keep academic activities running smoothly at all levels.
The information was shared in a press release issued by the university’s Public Relations Office on Saturday.
According to the press release, department chairpersons and institute directors, in coordination with the respective deans, will begin online classes in their respective departments and institutes. Online classes will continue until further notice.
In addition, regarding the renovation of buildings damaged by the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, a decision on the winter vacation will be announced later based on the recommendations of the inspection team formed with engineers.
The university authorities have requested everyone concerned to cooperate in ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of academic activities.
It is to be noted that, considering the mental well-being of students following the post-earthquake situation and for inspecting and repairing vulnerable buildings, all academic activities of the university were suspended from 22 November to 6 December.