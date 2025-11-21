Earthquake: At least 4 injured after jumping from Dhaka University halls
At least four students were seriously injured after jumping out of dormitory buildings at the University of Dhaka in panic during earthquake today, Friday.
In total, at least 10 students were reportedly injured across the campus, with several admitted to hospital.
The earthquake struck at 10:38 am today.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), it measured 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Madhabdi area of Narsingdi.
BMD classified the quake as a moderate one.
One student, Tanzir Hossain, was seriously injured after jumping from the 4th floor of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall. Two more students from the same hall reportedly jumped from the roof and were injured as well.
Meanwhile, a student at Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall also sustained injuries after jumping, which resulted in a broken leg.
Other students from Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, Surja Sen Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, and Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall were also reportedly injured.
Additionally, parts of the plaster in several buildings at Dhaka University, including Mohsin Hall and others collapsed due to the earthquake.
Helal Uddin, a student of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, shared on Facebook that he had been lying down when the earthquake struck. He wrote that the tremor lasted so long that he could barely move his arms and legs.
In confusion, he went to the roof and saw several students jumping from three and four-storey buildings, sustaining injuries. Some were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Another Dhaka University student Kareeb Chowdhury wrote on Facebook, the administration will not act unless there is a major tragedy. No measures are taken unless lives are at risk. Students are left in dilapidated buildings while the administration comfortably resides in new buildings.
Then students will lose their lives in another incident like the Jagannath Hall tragedy and the administration would simply observe a day of mourning with the faculty, he added.
DUCSU general secretary SM Farhad wrote on Facebook that the earthquake caused plaster to fall from buildings in five halls at Dhaka University. In two halls, chunks of bricks fell off from the walls.
Seeing the state of these fragile walls, some students panicked and either jumped or rushed outside, resulting in injuries. According to available information, five students have been injured so far. Some female students in their halls also fainted.
Fire service notice
A press release from the Fire Service and Civil Defence stated that during the earthquake, a brick fell from a building under construction in Khilgaon onto a neighbouring two-storey building, injuring one person.
The release also reported a fire at a house on Road No. 5 in Baridhara F Block. Two units from the Baridhara Fire Station responded and started working to extinguish the fire. However, it was unclear whether the fire was caused by the earthquake.
In Old Dhaka’s Swamibagh area, an eight-storey building tilted toward another building, prompting a response from the Fire Service. A building of the chief adviser’s office was reportedly affected prompting inspection by the Fire Service satellite station. However, no actual damage was found there.
In Kalabagan, a seven-storey building was reported tilting, prompting a unit from Mohammadpur Fire Station to respond. The building was intact and the call was placed by residents out of panic.
Meanwhile, a house in Gazaria of Munshiganj caught fire, and two units from the Gazaria Fire Station attended the scene, added the press release.