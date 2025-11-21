Earthquake: At least 4 injured after jumping from Dhaka University halls

At least four students were seriously injured after jumping out of dormitory buildings at the University of Dhaka in panic during earthquake today, Friday.

In total, at least 10 students were reportedly injured across the campus, with several admitted to hospital.

The earthquake struck at 10:38 am today.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), it measured 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Madhabdi area of Narsingdi.

BMD classified the quake as a moderate one.

One student, Tanzir Hossain, was seriously injured after jumping from the 4th floor of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall. Two more students from the same hall reportedly jumped from the roof and were injured as well.

Meanwhile, a student at Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall also sustained injuries after jumping, which resulted in a broken leg.