Earthquake: Child killed, 2 including mother injured as wall collapses

A 10-month-old child named Fatema has been killed in Rupganj of Narayanganj when a wall collapsed during the earthquake. Two others, including the child’s mother, Kulsum Begum, 30, have been injured.

The incident took place at around 10:38 am today, Friday, in Islam Bagh Canal No. 5 area of Golakandail Union in the upazila. Fatema was the daughter of Abdul Haque of the same area.