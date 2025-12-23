MIST postpones one phase of admission test as exam date clashes with Dhaka University

The postponed admission test of the Science Unit of the University of Dhaka (DU), as well as the admission test of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) are going to be held soon.

The deferred Science Unit admission test of the University of Dhaka will take place next Saturday (27 December 2025). The previously scheduled admission test of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) is also set to be held on the same day.

In this situation, the second phase of MIST’s admission test scheduled for the afternoon of that day will be held on the following day.