MIST postpones one phase of admission test as exam date clashes with Dhaka University
The postponed admission test of the Science Unit of the University of Dhaka (DU), as well as the admission test of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) are going to be held soon.
The deferred Science Unit admission test of the University of Dhaka will take place next Saturday (27 December 2025). The previously scheduled admission test of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) is also set to be held on the same day.
In this situation, the second phase of MIST’s admission test scheduled for the afternoon of that day will be held on the following day.
MIST issued a notice in this regard yesterday, Monday (22 December 2025). According to the notice published on its website, the admission test for the Science Unit of the University of Dhaka for the 2025–26 academic year was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday (20 December).
However, the examination was postponed due to the observance of one day of national mourning on Thursday (18 December), following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, an alumnus of the University of Dhaka.
The University of Dhaka has now decided to hold the postponed examination next Saturday from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
In light of this decision and at the request of the University of Dhaka, only the second phase admission test of the Department of Architecture of MIST for the 2025–26 academic year, which was scheduled to be held on 27 December from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, will instead be held on 28 December from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
However, the admission test for the Engineering and Architecture Departments (first phase) of MIST for the 2025–26 academic year will be held as scheduled on 27 December from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
On the same day, candidates will participate in the practical examination for Architecture from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.