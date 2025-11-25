47th BCS: PSC issues urgent instructions for written examinees
The written examination for the 47th BCS will begin on 27 November. The Public Service Commission (PSC) released the exam schedule and seat-plan on Monday night. Along with that, several important instructions for the candidates have also been issued.
Important exam instructions
1. The hall gates (of the respective institutions) will close at 9:30 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9:30 am;
2. Candidates of both General and Technical/Professional cadres must appear in all subjects of the examination;
3. A separate admit card has been issued for the written exam of the 47th BCS. Candidates must download it from the PSC website and bring it to the exam. The admit card of the preliminary (MCQ) test cannot be used for the written exam;
4. Mobile phones, wristwatches, pocket watches, electronic watches, all types of electronic communication devices, books, bags, wallets, bank cards/credit cards, calculators (for the compulsory Mathematical Reasoning exam only a basic calculator is allowed) are prohibited;
5. For subject-related papers in Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Applied Physics, Electronics, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Computer Science, Statistics, and Engineering, candidates may use a scientific non-programmable calculator;
6. Candidates must not cover their face or ears during the examination;
7. For the subject-specific Statistics paper (subject code–981), candidates may bring Hypothesis Testing materials (null and alternative hypotheses) and statistical tables used for statistical analysis;
8. Candidates who have a National ID card are advised to bring it on exam days to avoid unwanted complications.
Regarding provision of scribes for candidates with disabilities
9. Candidates with disabilities who require a scribe will be provided with PSC-approved, qualified, trained scribes based on their application. Only PSC-provided scribes will receive a photo-attached permit. No one other than the approved scribe will be accepted;
10. Scribes (for visually impaired candidates only) will receive an additional 10 minutes per hour of examination time.
The instructions also state that every exam room will remain under CCTV surveillance. Candidates are advised to refrain from any kind of malpractice.