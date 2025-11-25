47th BCS: PSC issues urgent instructions for written examinees

1. The hall gates (of the respective institutions) will close at 9:30 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9:30 am;

2. Candidates of both General and Technical/Professional cadres must appear in all subjects of the examination;

3. A separate admit card has been issued for the written exam of the 47th BCS. Candidates must download it from the PSC website and bring it to the exam. The admit card of the preliminary (MCQ) test cannot be used for the written exam;