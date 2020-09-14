25pc of youth lose jobs

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Ferdous Iftekhar would provide information technology (IT) training to 40 job seekers in two batches at an organisation in Uttara.

Thirty-year–old Iftekhar has a family of four members. He lost his job as all types of training were suspended at the beginning of April due to coronavirus.

As coronavirus is still raging all over the country like elsewhere in the world, his unemployment is unlikely to end. A post-graduate in business and commerce, Iftekhar told Prothom Alo, “I don’t know when coronavirus will go away. I am thinking of running a small business.”