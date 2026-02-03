10 professions likely to see pay rise in 2026

At the beginning of every year, one question dominates the minds of employees: “How much will the pay rise be this year?” If your profession is in technology, healthcare, or involves specialised technical skills, there is good news for you.

In 2026, salaries in 10 specific professions are expected to grow the fastest in the global market, US-based magazine Forbes reports citing study carried out by research firm Resume Genius.

Although the study is based on the US labour market, it is highly relevant for Bangladeshi youth in this era of freelancing, outsourcing, and skilled workforce export.