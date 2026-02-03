10 professions likely to see pay rise in 2026
At the beginning of every year, one question dominates the minds of employees: “How much will the pay rise be this year?” If your profession is in technology, healthcare, or involves specialised technical skills, there is good news for you.
In 2026, salaries in 10 specific professions are expected to grow the fastest in the global market, US-based magazine Forbes reports citing study carried out by research firm Resume Genius.
Although the study is based on the US labour market, it is highly relevant for Bangladeshi youth in this era of freelancing, outsourcing, and skilled workforce export.
Experts say that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology has significantly increased the value of specialised skills. "Pay raises aren't happening randomly but are a response to demand in labour markets. Workers with specialised skills in fast-growing industries are in the best position to negotiate higher pay in 2026," Eva Chan, Career Expert at Resume Genius, was quoted as saying by Forbes.
1. Financial Managers
In complex economic conditions, companies are now looking for professionals who can manage finances efficiently. In Bangladesh as well, demand for financial managers remains high in banks and the corporate sector. Globally, the median annual salary in this profession is $161,700.
2. Marketing Managers
Today, almost all businesses are digital. Professionals who can understand data and develop innovative sales strategies are in the highest demand. In the freelancing market, digital marketing is one of the top income-generating fields. Globally, the median annual salary is $161,030.
3. Information Security Analysts
As concerns over hacking and cyber threats continue to grow, demand for this profession is soaring. Employment in this field is expected to grow by nearly 29 per cent by 2034. Globally, the median annual salary is $124,910.
4. Data Scientists
Data has become a driving force across almost every profession today. Those who can analyse data and predict business outcomes are expected to see significant salary growth in 2026. This is a major opportunity for young professionals in Bangladesh’s IT sector. Globally, the median annual salary is $112,590.
5. Registered Nurses
There has been a long-standing shortage of nurses in developed countries. Every year, many nurses from Bangladesh migrate to Europe and the Middle East. For registered nurses, 2026 is expected to be a year of assured success. Globally, the median annual salary is $93,600.
6. Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers
This is a technical profession where even individuals with a high school education can earn high salaries through hands-on training. It is a strong example of how skilled technical work can be highly rewarding. Globally, the median annual salary is $92,560.
7. Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians
With the expansion of air travel, demand for skilled aviation mechanics is increasing. This is an excellent time for those interested in working in the aviation sector. Globally, the median annual salary is $78,680.
8. Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs)
Alongside registered nurses, assistant nursing roles are seeing the highest wage growth (around 7.6 per cent). Globally, the median annual salary in this profession is $62,340.
9. Construction Equipment Operators
Those who operate heavy machinery and cranes in large infrastructure and road construction projects are currently in strong demand in the labor market. With technical education, building a career in this field is relatively straightforward. Globally, the median annual salary is $58,320.
10. Truck Drivers
Efficient supply chains depend heavily on skilled drivers. Abroad, skilled truck drivers are now receiving offers with substantial salaries. Globally, the median annual salary is $57,440.
The study concludes that healthcare, technology, and skill-based technical professions will dominate the job market in the coming years. Those who possess these specialised skills will be in a strong position to negotiate salary increases throughout 2026. If you are considering a career change or planning to learn a new skill, these 10 professions could be your best destinations.