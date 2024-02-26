Employment

Primary teacher recruitment: 10,000 to be recruited in 4 months: Secretary

BSS
Photo shows a teacher taking a class at a primary school.Prothom Alo file photo

The government has planned to recruit 10,000 teachers in primary schools within four months to improve the quality of primary education.

Primary and mass education secretary Farid Ahmed told a workshop organised by Mymensingh Divisional Primary Education office in Mymensingh.

The secretary said the future of the nation depends on primary school teachers. Everyone should strive for its development so that it can become a knowledge-based country.

He also said, "We have planned for an expenditure of around Tk 130 billion within 16 months for ensuring better primary education."

"The government wants to make a Smart Bangladesh by 2041 so we will have to do more development to primary education sector," he added.

With Mymensingh divisional commissioner Umme Salma Tanzia in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by national primary education academy DG Farid Ahmed, LGED additional chief engineer Md Abdur Rashid Mia and Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury.

