50th BCS: Check out the changes in preliminary marks distribution
The circular for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination was published on Wednesday evening, 27 November 2025.
According to the notification issued by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the total number of vacant cadre posts in the 50th BCS is 1,755.
The number of non-cadre posts is 395. A total of 2,150 individuals will be recruited through this BCS, combining both cadre and non-cadre positions.
Meanwhile, changes have been introduced in the marks distribution for the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based preliminary examination of the 50th BCS.
Marks have been reduced in three subjects, including Bangla and English, while three other subjects have seen an increase in marks. The total marks remain unchanged.
In the 47th BCS, both Bangla and English carried 35 marks each in the preliminary examination. In subsequent BCS examinations, the marks for both subjects were reduced by five and set at 30.
In addition, the marks for Bangladesh Affairs have been reduced; this subject, too, has seen a five mark decrease in the 50th BCS.
Conversely, the marks have increased in International Affairs, Mathematical Reasoning, and Ethics, Values and Good Governance, each by 5 marks. The marks for other subjects and the overall total remain unchanged.
Marks distribution for the 50th BCS preliminary examination:
Bangla Language and Literature: 30 (reduced by 5 marks)
English Language and Literature: 30 (reduced by 5 marks)
Bangladesh Affairs: 25 (reduced by 5 marks)
International Affairs: 25 (increased by 5 marks)
Geography (Bangladesh and the World), Environment and Disaster Management: 10 (unchanged)
General Science: 15 (unchanged)
Computer and Information Technology: 15 (unchanged)
Mathematical Reasoning: 20 (increased by 5 marks)
Mental Ability: 15 (unchanged)
Ethics, Values and Good Governance: 15 (increased by 5 marks)
Applications for the 50th BCS will open on 4 December and will close at 11:59 pm on 31 December 2025. The tentative date for the preliminary examination is 30 January 2026.