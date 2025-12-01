50th BCS: Check out the changes in preliminary marks distribution

The circular for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination was published on Wednesday evening, 27 November 2025.

According to the notification issued by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the total number of vacant cadre posts in the 50th BCS is 1,755.

The number of non-cadre posts is 395. A total of 2,150 individuals will be recruited through this BCS, combining both cadre and non-cadre positions.

Meanwhile, changes have been introduced in the marks distribution for the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based preliminary examination of the 50th BCS.