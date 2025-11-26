50th BCS circular published, 650 posts in health, 200 in admin; 2,150 officials to be recruited in cadre, non-cadre positions
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the circular of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on Wednesday.
According to the circular, a total of 2,150 officials, including 650 posts in health cadres and 200 in administration, will be recruited in various cadre positions and non-cadre posts through this BCS.
The total number of vacant cadre posts in the 50th BCS is 1,755, while the number of non-cadre posts is 395. Some new posts have been added in the 50th BCS.
Interested candidates must apply by filling out the online application form prescribed by the Commission through this website or through the Commission’s website.
Online applications will begin on 4 December at 10:00am and will close on 31 December at 11:59pm. No applications submitted before or after the specified date and time will be accepted.
To apply for this BCS, the applicant’s age must be between 21 and 32 years on 1 November 2025 in all categories. Applications will be rejected if the age is lower or higher.
Number of posts in Admin–Police–Education–Health
Among the 1,755 cadre posts: 200 will be recruited in Administration cadre, 650 in Health cadre, 117 in Police cadre, and 120 in Agriculture cadre.
For BCS General Education: 139 will be recruited for Lecturer posts for general colleges, 26 for Lecturer posts for Government Madrasah-e-Alia, and 21 for Polytechnic Institutes and Glass & Ceramic Institute: 21
Non-cadre posts in Grade 9 and others
Among non-cadre posts, 9 will be recruited in Grade 9 posts, 42 in Grade 10 posts, 278 in Grade 11 posts and 4 in Grade 12 posts.
When is the preliminary exam?
PSC has also announced the tentative date for the 50th BCS preliminary exam. The preliminary exam may be held on 30 January 2026. The written exam is scheduled to start on 9 April, and the viva exam will start on 10 August.
After taking charge, the current Commission prepared a roadmap to publish a new BCS circular every November and to release that BCS’s results by 30 October of the following year. In line with that roadmap, PSC has published the circular this November.