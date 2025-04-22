Job circular
Teaching opportunity at Daffodil International University
There is an opportunity to become a faculty member at Daffodil International University, one of the leading private universities in the country. Twenty three lucrative positions will be recruited under the Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship at the university, reports a press release.
According to the university authority, interested candidates must be committed, creative, and have a mindset to contribute to the field of education.
The minimum qualifications for applicants include a minimum CGPA of 4.00 out of 5.00 in both SSC and HSC examinations. Candidates with a minimum CGPA of 3.00 out of 4.00 in both Honours and Master's Level from a relevant field are eligible to apply.
The university authority also mentioned that this could be a unique career-building opportunity for candidates interested in education, leadership, and research. The application deadline is 26 April 2025. Click the link to know more and apply.