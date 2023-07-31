Daffodil International University to highlight stories of marginalised people

The first edition of the “Community Digital Storytelling Festival”, scheduled to take place on 10-11 February next year, is being organised by the Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication at Daffodil International University (DIU) under the motto "Real Story by Real People" with the goal of highlighting the narratives of marginalised people, reports UNB.

The first general meeting for the festival was recently conducted on DIU campus in Ashulia. Advisor of the festival, Abdul Kabil Khan, chief advisor and head of the Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication Aftab Hossain, along with the executive committee members and volunteers attended the meeting.