Daffodil International University to highlight stories of marginalised people

The first edition of the “Community Digital Storytelling Festival”, scheduled to take place on 10-11 February next year, is being organised by the Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication at Daffodil International University (DIU) under the motto "Real Story by Real People" with the goal of highlighting the narratives of marginalised people, reports UNB.
The first general meeting for the festival was recently conducted on DIU campus in Ashulia. Advisor of the festival, Abdul Kabil Khan, chief advisor and head of the Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication Aftab Hossain, along with the executive committee members and volunteers attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Kabil Khan emphasised the use of new technology to contribute positively to society by showcasing the stories of marginalised people. He also mentioned that this festival would mark the department's first international outreach programme, while encouraging the volunteers, stating that their involvement would help develop leadership qualities.
Aftab Hossain, chief advisor and head of the department, expressed his belief that this festival would be a significant milestone for the department. It would facilitate building direct connections with the industry and contribute to the betterment of society. He officially announced the formation of the executive committee.
The elected executive members, consisting of nine students, were nominated as follows: Saim Mohammad Sani (festival director), Alifennesha Alif (coordinator), Sakibul Alam (PR and communication manager), Iqbal Hossain (creative art manager), Niloy Dhar (branding and marketing manager), Naim Hasan (finance manager), Sadman Rafid (submission manager), Tahmid Sahriyar (production manager) and Manik Tanvir (partnership, development and special events manager).
At the meeting, various action plans were presented by the festival director for the next six months, and sub-committees were formed with other volunteers.
The main objective of the Community Digital Storytelling Festival is to bring the untold stories of marginalised people to the forefront. These are the stories that often remain unheard in mainstream media. The festival is determined to fulfil this purpose and embark on its journey with this meaningful goal, according to its organisers.