330,000 to be trained for jobs

The government is going to take a project for providing skill training to 330,000 (3.3 lakh) youths at upazila-level across the country, state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel told parliament on Thursday.

"The project - 'Strengthening Employment and Self-Employment Training Programme, Phase-II' -- is awaiting approval," he said replying to a question from Awami League MP Kh Momota Hena Lovely (Women Seat-31), reports UNB.

The project has been designed aiming to create opportunities for job creation and self-employment by providing training to 3,29,130 youths at the upazila level throughout the country, Russel said.