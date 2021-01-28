330,000 to be trained for jobs

The government is going to take a project for providing skill training to 330,000 (3.3 lakh) youths at upazila-level across the country, state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel told parliament on Thursday.
"The project - 'Strengthening Employment and Self-Employment Training Programme, Phase-II' -- is awaiting approval," he said replying to a question from Awami League MP Kh Momota Hena Lovely (Women Seat-31), reports UNB.
The project has been designed aiming to create opportunities for job creation and self-employment by providing training to 3,29,130 youths at the upazila level throughout the country, Russel said.
Focusing on different projects taken for the welfare of the young generation, the state minister said jobs for 1,47,600 youths will be created by setting up 64,000 biogas plants in 64 districts under technology-based coordinated resource management for poverty alleviation (Phase-III) project.
He said a process is underway to take a project to create jobs for 6,000 educated but unemployed youths by imparting training on outsourcing.
Russel said the government will establish upazila youth training and recreation centres in the country.
He said some 40,000 skilled drivers will be created through providing training in 40 districts under a proposed project which is awaiting Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approval.
Unemployment rate in Bangladesh
In 2020, the unemployment rate in Bangladesh was at approximately 4.15 per cent. After a decrease from 2010 through 2011, Bangladesh's unemployment has been steady at around 4.2 per cent, according to World Bank data.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Bangladesh's economy is ranked somewhere in the middle, lower than Pakistan, but even higher than New Zealand.
Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries with one of the largest populations worldwide.