Job seekers frustrated as appointment letters not issued in 10 months

Bankers' Selection Committee Secretariat (BSCS) published a circular in February 2020 for the recruitment of officers (General) in 9 combined banks and financial institutions.
Although eight banks and financial institutions have appointed the candidates, the candidates, who applied for the Rupail Bank and were recommended, have not yet received their appointment letters.
Meanwhile, the age limit of many candidates has expired while it was the last job test for many.
They have been going to Rupali Bank's head office at Motijheel in the capital for 10 months. The HR department of Rupali Bank said every time that they will send the appointment letter quickly. But even after 10 months, the appointment letter was not given.
In October, more than 50 recommended job seekers went to Rupali Bank's head office to meet the Managing Director of the bank. But they were not allowed to meet.
A recommended candidate on the condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, "We were sent to the HR department. We were allowed to meet the MD sir. When we went to the human resource department, they told us they will give the appointment letter quickly. But they do not specify when it will be given. Every time we went to meet, they said the same thing."
According to sources from the Bankers's Selection Committee Secretariat, 9 banks and financial institutions are members of the selection committee and published the recruitment circular on 16 February 2020 for the recruitment of 2046 officers (General).
Among them, 315 officers are for Sonali Bank Limited, 369 in Janata Bank Limited, 470 in Rupali Bank Limited, 14 in Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, 530 in Bangladesh Krishi Bank, 289 in Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, 47 in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, 5 in Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and 7 in Karmasangsthan Bank.
The preliminary test was conducted on 7 January last year, two years after the publication of the circular. The written test of the candidates who passed the preliminary examinations was held on 18 March last year. The written result was given on 5 May last year. After the viva-voce, the selected candidates are recommended for appointment on 17 January this year.
After publishing the final result from the Bankers' Selection Committee Secretariat, the respective banks completed the rest of the recruitment process.
Bangladesh Krishi Bank issued appointment letter to candidates without police verification within one month of final result. Apart from this, Sonali and Janata Bank issued appointment letters to recommended candidates without police verification within three months of the result. After recruitment they get police verification report.
Bangladesh Development Bank Limited and Karmasangsthan Bank issued appointment letters in May, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation in July and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank last September.
But Rupali Bank has not given appointment letters to 470 recommended candidates even in the last 10 months. After more than 10 months since being nominated for the job, they are disappointed as they have not received the appointment letter.
A candidate who got a recommendation from Rupali Bank told Prothom Alo, "Some 470 families are waiting for appointment letters. But the bank authorities do not care about us. We are being disregarded socially and personally. I am unable to provide proof of employment as I have not received the appointment letter. Despite getting a job with merit and qualifications, we are facing a humiliating situation."
An official of the Rupali Bank told Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity, "Other banks of BSCS give appointment letters before police verification. But we provide appointment letters after police verification. Police verification after recruitment causes some trouble. If a candidate has a negative police report, the appointment of that candidate has to be cancelled.
Recently, such an incident happened in a bank. So we check the police report before hiring. For this, we have two to three months difference than other banks in issuing appointment letters. It takes time to complete the police verification."
The official said, "The recruitment of 470 people is at the final stage. Only four to five people are left for police verification. After receiving their report, we hope to be able to give the appointment letter at the end of this month or next December."