Job seekers frustrated as appointment letters not issued in 10 months

Bankers' Selection Committee Secretariat (BSCS) published a circular in February 2020 for the recruitment of officers (General) in 9 combined banks and financial institutions.

Although eight banks and financial institutions have appointed the candidates, the candidates, who applied for the Rupail Bank and were recommended, have not yet received their appointment letters.

Meanwhile, the age limit of many candidates has expired while it was the last job test for many.

They have been going to Rupali Bank's head office at Motijheel in the capital for 10 months. The HR department of Rupali Bank said every time that they will send the appointment letter quickly. But even after 10 months, the appointment letter was not given.

In October, more than 50 recommended job seekers went to Rupali Bank's head office to meet the Managing Director of the bank. But they were not allowed to meet.

A recommended candidate on the condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, "We were sent to the HR department. We were allowed to meet the MD sir. When we went to the human resource department, they told us they will give the appointment letter quickly. But they do not specify when it will be given. Every time we went to meet, they said the same thing."

According to sources from the Bankers's Selection Committee Secretariat, 9 banks and financial institutions are members of the selection committee and published the recruitment circular on 16 February 2020 for the recruitment of 2046 officers (General).

Among them, 315 officers are for Sonali Bank Limited, 369 in Janata Bank Limited, 470 in Rupali Bank Limited, 14 in Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, 530 in Bangladesh Krishi Bank, 289 in Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, 47 in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, 5 in Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and 7 in Karmasangsthan Bank.