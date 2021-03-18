41st BCS exam: Candidates requested to reach Dhaka centres by 8:30am

Police have requested candidates of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination to reach respective examination centres in Dhaka by 08:30am Friday, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) traffic department made the request as vehicular movement on various important roads will remain closed for some times due to movement of foreign VVIPs, a press release from police says.

A number of foreign VVIPs are in Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence. The government is holding a 10-day special programme to mark the two historic occasions.