41st BCS: Written exams from 29 November

PSC published the circular for the 41st BCS on 27 November, 2019. A total of 2,135 officials will be appointed under this. The highest number of officials will be recruited in the education cadre. Some 915 officials will be appointed in this cadre. Of them 905 will be recruited in BCS education and some 10 lecturers will be recruited in the technical education department.
A total of 323 officials will be recruited in the admin cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 23 in Ansar, 15 in fisheries, 76 in livestock and 110 as assistant surgeons under BCS health.
The PSC said this in a press release on Sunday afternoon. Information regarding the examination halls, seating arrangements and detailed instructions on examinations will be published in the media and on the PSC website in due course.
Apart from this, a total of 25 assistant comptroller and auditor general (audit and accounts), 60 assistant commissioners (tax), 23 assistant commissioners (customs & excise), 8 assistant registrars, 12 statistics officers in the statistics and informatics division, 4 assistant mechanical engineers in the railway ministry, 1 assistant traffic superintendent, 1 assistant equipment controller, 20 civil engineers, 3 assistant engineers (mechanical), 22 assistant directors or information officers or research officers in the Ministry of Information, 11 assistant directors (programmes), 5 assistant controllers of news, 9 assistant radio engineers, 36 assistant engineers in BCS public health engineering in the local government division, 20 assistant forest conservators, 2 assistant postmaster generals, 183 agriculture extension officer and 6 scientific officers, 4 assistant controllers of BCS commerce, 4 family planning officers, 6 assistant food controllers, 2 assistant conservation engineers, 36 assistant engineers (civil) and 15 assistant engineers (E / M) public works division will be appointed under 41st BCS.