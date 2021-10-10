41st BCS: Written exams from 29 November

A total of 323 officials will be recruited in the admin cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 23 in Ansar, 15 in fisheries, 76 in livestock and 110 as assistant surgeons under BCS health.

The PSC said this in a press release on Sunday afternoon. Information regarding the examination halls, seating arrangements and detailed instructions on examinations will be published in the media and on the PSC website in due course.