43rd BCS: Preliminary test question set to be fixed through lottery

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) will hold a lottery to fix the set of the question papers for the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary test scheduled to be held on Friday.

BPSC chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, “All meetings and preparations are done. Our members have started going to various divisions. They will return after inspection. A lottery will be conducted at the PSC office in Dhaka at 9:30am on the day of the examination where it will be decided on which set the test will be held. We have kept everything ready.”