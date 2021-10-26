43rd BCS: Preliminary test question set to be fixed through lottery

Meanwhile, the BPSC recently held several meetings with people concerned of various departments ahead of preliminary test.
The BPSC committee on exanimation outlined the duty of everyone at the meeting.
People concerned have been directed to stay alert so that candidates wear masks and remain aware of the health rules during the pandemic. Various meetings also discussed what to do during any special circumstances.
On 30 November 2020, the BPSC issued a circular of the 43rd BCS exams seeking application against 1,814 posts in various cadres. These include 300 in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.