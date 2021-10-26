Employment

43rd BCS: Preliminary test question set to be fixed through lottery

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) will hold a lottery to fix the set of the question papers for the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary test scheduled to be held on Friday.

BPSC chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, “All meetings and preparations are done. Our members have started going to various divisions. They will return after inspection. A lottery will be conducted at the PSC office in Dhaka at 9:30am on the day of the examination where it will be decided on which set the test will be held. We have kept everything ready.”

Meanwhile, the BPSC recently held several meetings with people concerned of various departments ahead of preliminary test.

The BPSC committee on exanimation outlined the duty of everyone at the meeting.

People concerned have been directed to stay alert so that candidates wear masks and remain aware of the health rules during the pandemic. Various meetings also discussed what to do during any special circumstances.

On 30 November 2020, the BPSC issued a circular of the 43rd BCS exams seeking application against 1,814 posts in various cadres. These include 300 in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.

