PSC: No exam will be held using questions prepared before 5 August
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided that no examinations including BCS and non-cadre positions, will be conducted using question papers that were prepared or printed prior to 5 August 2024.
This decision was taken at a meeting of the commission held today, Tuesday.
According to a PSC source, the current commission has resolved that no question papers or manuscripts prepared or printed before 5 August will be used in any recruitment examination conducted by the present commission.
Furthermore, a decision has been taken that no recruitment examination question papers will be printed at BG Press. Therefore, the PSC has requested candidates not to be misled by any information.
In a public notice, the PSC has stated that misleading reports concerning the written examination of the 46th BCS have been published in various media outlets, which have come to the attention of the commission. The rumours regarding question paper leaks of the 46th BCS written examination are baseless.
The PSC said such false information is being disseminated with dishonest intent. The commission has urged all concerned, including BCS candidates, not be confused or misled by such speculative and untrue information.
The PSC has also requested the media not to publish or broadcast any news relating to BCS examinations and question papers without first verifying the accuracy of such information with the Public Service Commission.