PSC: No exam will be held using questions prepared before 5 August

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided that no examinations including BCS and non-cadre positions, will be conducted using question papers that were prepared or printed prior to 5 August 2024.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the commission held today, Tuesday.

According to a PSC source, the current commission has resolved that no question papers or manuscripts prepared or printed before 5 August will be used in any recruitment examination conducted by the present commission.