Recruitment of upazila postmaster: Date for written exam published
Date and syllabus for written exam for the selected candidates for the post of upazila postmasters have been published.
The directorate of posts in a press release revealed this.
The written test for upazila postmasters will be held on 29 June. There are 1,791 candidates who were selected through a test earlier.
The written exam will be held on 70 marks. The break-up of marks is: 20 in Bangla, 20 in English, 15 in Math and 15 in general knowledge. The lowest pass marks are 50. The exam duration is 90 minutes.
The admit card used in the exam for selection will be counted as admit card for written exam. SMS will be sent to the mobiles of selected candidates for written exam through Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
If a candidate passes a written exam, he or she has to face viva voce for 30 marks. In compliance with necessary health rules, the candidates have to attend written exams.