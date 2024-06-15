Recruitment of upazila postmaster: Date for written exam published

Date and syllabus for written exam for the selected candidates for the post of upazila postmasters have been published.

The directorate of posts in a press release revealed this.

The written test for upazila postmasters will be held on 29 June. There are 1,791 candidates who were selected through a test earlier.

The written exam will be held on 70 marks. The break-up of marks is: 20 in Bangla, 20 in English, 15 in Math and 15 in general knowledge. The lowest pass marks are 50. The exam duration is 90 minutes.