Primary teacher recruitment: Applications begin for 10,219 posts; see guidelines, procedures

Interested candidates must apply online.

Married female candidates may apply using either their husband’s or father’s permanent address.

Recruitment will be made on an upazila/education thana basis. Candidates will be considered for recruitment to vacant posts of the upazila/education thana where they are permanent residents.

Candidates must serve in their own upazila/education thana. Transfers will be limited to schools within their upazila/education thana.

Candidates with habits of smoking or any kind of drug use need not apply.

Certificates and photographs must be attested by a gazetted officer of grade 9 or above, and the attesting officer’s name and seal must be placed below the signature.