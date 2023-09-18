BRAC, Silatech partner to promote self-employment through financial inclusion

Silatech has announced a partnership with BRAC, world’s largest development organisation, to promote youth income generation through financial inclusion and unlock access to finance for 684,212 youth in Bangladesh for them to become self-employed, stated a press release.

The project, Unlocking Financial Solutions for Youth Enterprise Development was signed on the sidelines of the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Sunday (17 September 14:30 hrs New York time).

It aims to address the lack of access to traditional financing resources for the youth of Bangladesh who seek to sustain, start or expand their income-generating ventures. Over the course of three years, the project will provide financing products to young people who do not have access to traditional banking services.