More women than men, but less scope in employment

Women exceed men in number by more than 1.6 million (16 lakh 34 thousand), according to country’s latest population and housing census.

In terms of working-age, the number of women aged between 15 to 59 or 25 to 59 is also higher than men of the same age-group.

But, the economic activities do not reflect on that. Compared to men, women’s participation in labour is yet very low. The disparity rate has widened even more in cities.

According to demographers and economists, there aren’t as many working-age women in the labour-force as there should have been. Many girls who are married off in the middle of their studies or fall victim to child marriage remain out of the labour force after all. Many women in cities are also dropping off the labour force due to social and family reasons.