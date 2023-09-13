40th BCS: Over 6,000 apply for non-cadre posts

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is now preparing to recommend non-cadre posts under the 40th civil service (BCS) examination, upon completion of the application time frame for preferred positions.

According to a source, the BPSC will not take much time to complete the recommendation process. It told Prothom Alo that the commission invited applications against the non-cadre posts through a due process and received more than 6,000 applications.