40th BCS: Over 6,000 apply for non-cadre posts

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) is now preparing to recommend non-cadre posts under the 40th civil service (BCS) examination, upon completion of the application time frame for preferred positions.
According to a source, the BPSC will not take much time to complete the recommendation process. It told Prothom Alo that the commission invited applications against the non-cadre posts through a due process and received more than 6,000 applications.
The BPSC will now verify if the applicants’ educational background fits their chosen positions. The commission will make a final recommendation after the verification process, the source said, adding it is likely to take 10 to 12 more days to complete the rigorous verification.
The BPSC had invited online applications from candidates who successfully passed the 40th BCS written and viva examinations but were not recommended for the cadre positions.
Upon completion of the application process, a complexity appeared in the recruitment process in some 156 posts under the local government engineering department (LGED).
The BPSC kept the recommendation process aside and issued a fresh circular inviting applications from the aspiring candidates again within 7 September. Referring to 8,166 candidates who passed the viva examination without any recommendation, the circular said those who are interested to be recruited to 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade positions have been asked to apply.
However, the commission did not invite applications for the 156 positions under the local government engineering department, abiding by a court directive.
The circular also noted that the interested candidates have to complete and submit their application forms through Teletalk or the BPSC website. Failure to meet the application deadline will deem disqualification.
According to BPSC sources, the LGED applied to the commission to remove 156 posts under the department when a process was underway to recruit candidates into 4,478 non-cadre posts, including the lGED ones, under the 40th BCS.
Later, some 22 candidates, who were recommended for the LGED posts, filed a writ petition with the High Court, challenging validity of the LGED application submitted to the commission.
In response, the High Court stayed the LGED application, clearing the way for recruitment into the non-cadre positions. But a chamber court stayed the High Court order, which eventually postponed the recruitment in all non-cadre posts under the 40th BCS.
It prompted the BPSC to float a new circular, inviting applications from the candidates against the non-cadre posts, excluding the LGED ones.