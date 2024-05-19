BPSC chair reveals how they published 46th BCS results in fastest time
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the results of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations on 9 May, just 13 days after the exam was held on 26 April.
It is the fastest turnaround time in the history of BCS results.
Asked about the mechanism behind the quick results, BPSC chairman Sohrab Hossain said they had nine working days in hand to process the results and managed to complete the job in time due to sincerity and integrity of the commission members and officials.
“Along with designated commission members and cadre section chief, I have always monitored the process to publish the results in the fastest time. I set a target for publishing results. We exerted significant efforts, though not maximum, to achieve the target,” he explained.
He went on saying, “We have found that it is possible to publish error-free results within a short time if sincerity and integrity are there. We have succeeded in the job.”
The BPSC chairman also disclosed their plan to follow the same process in the upcoming BCS examinations and said they will never take extended time for publishing results of preliminary tests.
Regarding written examinations of the 46th BCS, he said, “There is a plan to take the written tests in August. We would determine the exact date in a meeting, and inform the examinees through the website.”
The preliminary test of 46th BCS was held simultaneously on 26 April at Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
A total of 2,54,561 candidates attended the exam for 3,140 vacant positions under different cadres (class one gazetted officers).
Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.