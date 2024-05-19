BPSC chair reveals how they published 46th BCS results in fastest time

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the results of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations on 9 May, just 13 days after the exam was held on 26 April.

It is the fastest turnaround time in the history of BCS results.

Asked about the mechanism behind the quick results, BPSC chairman Sohrab Hossain said they had nine working days in hand to process the results and managed to complete the job in time due to sincerity and integrity of the commission members and officials.