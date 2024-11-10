47th BCS likely before schedule with 3,460 cadre positions
The circular for the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination is likely to be published earlier than normal schedule, according to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
The BPSC usually publishes BCS circulars on 30 November, but it is likely to come earlier this time.
In this regard, a PBSC official told Prothom Alo, “Everything is being prepared for the 47th BCS. The public administration ministry issued a letter to the BPSC, asking it to take necessary arrangements to issue the 47th BCS circular.”
According to the letter, a total of 3,460 officials will be recruited to different cadre positions under the 47th BCS.
“As per BPSC rules, the circular is supposed to be published on 30 November. However, the commission is now considering publishing the circular a few days earlier,” he said.
When asked about the issue, BPSC chairman Mobasser Monem said they are working on the circular. The commission will decide a publication date in a meeting.