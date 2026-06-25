43rd BCS: HC orders publication of non-cadre results within 60 days
The High Court has directed the publication of the results for non-cadre candidates of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination within 60 days.
The order was issued today, Thursday, by a High Court bench comprising Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar and Justice Urmi Rahman.
On 29 January 2024, a writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the legality of recommending 642 candidates for non-cadre appointments under the 43rd BCS.
The petition was filed by 465 candidates, including Maruf Hossain, who had participated in the viva voce examination of that BCS.
Following a preliminary hearing, the court issued a rule and an order on 5 February of that year.
Subsequently, the petitioners sought a directive to preserve the non-cadre posts under the 43rd BCS. After a hearing, the High Court on 15 December ordered the preservation of 8,501 non-cadre positions. Following a final hearing, the court delivered its verdict today.
Advocate Mohammad Humayun Kabir represented the petitioners, while Advocate Muniruzzaman appeared on behalf of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
Speaking to Prothom Alo afterwards, Advocate Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, “The writ was filed because 642 candidates had been recommended for appointment without the publication of the final results for non-cadre posts under the 43rd BCS.”
He said that since the process had not been carried out in accordance with the law, the High Court had directed the PSC to publish the results within 60 days on the basis of merit.
Recommendations for appointment would then be made in line with the law after the results are published.
Advocate Humayun Kabir also said that, according to the government's requisition, there are 12,551 posts available for non-cadre candidates under the 43rd BCS.