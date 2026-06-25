43rd BCS: HC orders publication of non-cadre results within 60 days

The High Court has directed the publication of the results for non-cadre candidates of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination within 60 days.

The order was issued today, Thursday, by a High Court bench comprising Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar and Justice Urmi Rahman.

On 29 January 2024, a writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the legality of recommending 642 candidates for non-cadre appointments under the 43rd BCS.