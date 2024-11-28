47th BCS application fee to be reduced
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has declared to reduce the application fee for the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, in line with the commitment of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
The commission made the disclosure through a press release on Thursday, saying that it will soon take a decision on reducing the fee from Tk 700.
According to the release, the BPSC will announce the revised fee through a press release as well as its website, before the commencement of application.
The BPSC published the circular of 47th BCS examination earlier on the day, with a total of 3,688 vacant cadre and non-cadre positions.
The age would be counted from 1 November. Online application will begin at 10:00am on 10 December and continue till 11:59pm on 31 December. The examination is likely to take place in May next year.