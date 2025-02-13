BCS: PSC to introduce new law not to omit candidates from gazette
The Public Service Commission (PSC) is set to amend a law to not omit the names of the candidates from the gazette. A PSC official confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The PSC has been drafting the new rules to verify the background of the recommended candidates. It will be shared with the relevant authorities of the government soon, the official added.
If approved, the new rule will ensure transparency and fairness in checking the background of the candidates.
The new law will ensure that candidate’s names are not removed arbitrarily or without reasonable grounds from the recommendation list.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding the new law, PSC chairman Mobasser Monem said, “It’s an innovative document. It will work as a shield against any unlawful activities in the name of verification. We tried to carry the spirit of the July uprising in the new law. Our goal is to make the PSC a student and candidate friendly institution.”
He further said, “If approved, it will reduce the hassle of the recommended candidates.”