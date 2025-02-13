BCS: PSC to introduce new law not to omit candidates from gazette

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is set to amend a law to not omit the names of the candidates from the gazette. A PSC official confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The PSC has been drafting the new rules to verify the background of the recommended candidates. It will be shared with the relevant authorities of the government soon, the official added.

If approved, the new rule will ensure transparency and fairness in checking the background of the candidates.