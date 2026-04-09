Bangladesh Bank publishes written exam results for assistant director post
The results of the written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director (Engineering – Electrical) at Bangladesh Bank have been published.
The results were released on 7 April 2026 on the official website of Bangladesh Bank. The same notice also sets out the schedule for the viva voce examinations of the successful candidates.
A total of 59 candidates have passed the written examination for the post of Assistant Director (Engineering – Electrical).
Schedule for viva voce exams
The viva voce examinations will be held on 15, 16, 19, and 20 April 2026, commencing each day at 8:00 am.
Venue: Main Building (4th Floor), Head Office of Bangladesh Bank.
Instructions for candidates
1. No separate interview cards will be issued for the viva voce; the admit card used for the written examination shall be deemed valid for the interview.
2. Candidates must report at the designated time. Any delay in arrival will not be considered acceptable under any circumstances.
3. Candidates are required to produce the original copies of all supporting documents submitted with their online application and to submit one set of duly attested photocopies to the verification board.