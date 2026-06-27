47th BCS: Results will not be published this month; candidates demand increase in posts

Professor Mobasser Monem, chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), said that the viva voce examinations for the 47th BCS had concluded.

The Commission is currently carrying out the final verification process and compilation of marks. He said that the PSC expects to publish the final results within the first week of July.

Meanwhile, candidates who sat for the 47th BCS have strongly urged the authorities to increase the number of both cadre and non-cadre posts.

Under the current recruitment notice, the government plans to appoint a total of 3,688 candidates, comprising 3,487 cadre posts and 201 non-cadre posts.

However, the candidates argue that, in line with previous BCS examinations, the government should increase the number of vacant posts before publishing the final results.

In the 38th BCS, the authorities added 400 cadre posts at the final stage of the recruitment process, while the 41st BCS saw an increase of 520 cadre posts before the publication of the final results.