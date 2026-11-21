7,000 medical technologists, pharmacists to be recruited; circular likely in December
The government is planning to recruit around 7,000 medical technologists and pharmacists to strengthen the country's healthcare services. Of the proposed recruitment, around 5,000 posts are expected to be for medical technologists and nearly 2,000 for pharmacists.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sought updated information from health facilities across the country to determine the exact number of vacant posts.
A notice regarding the major recruitment for around 10,000 posts, including the 5,000 medical technologists and 2,000 pharmacists, is expected to be issued by mid-December this year.
"We have requested information from every health facility instead of relying solely on Management Information System (MIS) data. After receiving and compiling the information, we will finalise the recruitment requirements," DGHS Additional Director General (ADG) Prof Dr Jalal Uddin Mohammad Rumi told BSS.
He said the DGHS is also preparing to recruit around 150 employees in different categories, including accounts assistants, accountants and office assistants. The recruitment notice for this process is expected within the next two weeks.
The ADG said recruitment of health assistants was also underway at the district level, with the process completed in some areas and ongoing in others. However, recruitment in certain districts has been delayed due to pending court cases, he added.
Explaining measures to ensure transparency in government recruitment, Prof Rumi said appointments to non-medical posts under grades 11 to 20 would be conducted through designated recruitment committees comprising officials from the DGHS, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Ministry of Public Administration or the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Health.
The Director (Administration) of the DGHS serves as the committee chairman, while the Deputy Director (Administration) acts as its member secretary, he said.
The recruitment committee will determine the examination policy, followed by written tests and viva examinations. The written examination will maintain standards followed by the PSC, the ADG added.
He said the written examination process would be conducted under the recruitment committee's supervision, with answer scripts evaluated before the results are announced, as part of efforts to ensure transparency.
Prof Rumi also clarified that recruitment of doctors under the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre, including graduate medical and dental doctors, is conducted through the PSC. Some other non-medical posts under grades 7 and 9 are also filled through the commission.
Regarding allegations of corruption in the health sector, he said immediate administrative measures could include placing officials suspected of misconduct on Officer on Special Duty (OSD) status or removing them from their positions.
The ADG, however, said that, to his knowledge, no departmental case has so far been initiated specifically over corruption-related allegations. Most departmental proceedings initiated so far concerned absenteeism and misconduct, he added.
On ensuring the proper use of medical equipment, he said the DGHS has issued strict instructions to field-level health facilities to ensure the effective utilisation and timely repair of equipment lying unused or out of order.
He said concerned authorities have been instructed to dispose of official correspondence swiftly.
Besides, initiatives are underway to make divisional-level offices more functional alongside the central Transport and Equipment Maintenance Organization (TEMO), Prof Rumi said, adding that a Development Project Proposal (DPP) is being prepared to this end.