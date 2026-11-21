A notice regarding the major recruitment for around 10,000 posts, including the 5,000 medical technologists and 2,000 pharmacists, is expected to be issued by mid-December this year.

"We have requested information from every health facility instead of relying solely on Management Information System (MIS) data. After receiving and compiling the information, we will finalise the recruitment requirements," DGHS Additional Director General (ADG) Prof Dr Jalal Uddin Mohammad Rumi told BSS.

He said the DGHS is also preparing to recruit around 150 employees in different categories, including accounts assistants, accountants and office assistants. The recruitment notice for this process is expected within the next two weeks.